TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to the owner of a business that has a special ring to it.

Meet JoAnn Owers of Tyler, the owner of Brides & Belles and Tux & Prom @101.

“I love people, and I love getting to hear their stories,” said Owers. “We always ask, ‘Well, how did you meet him?’ And ‘how did he propose?’ And that’s always a fun story to tell.”

She started by working as the manager of the store. Then, Owers worked her way to the top and became owner in 1992. She has spent 37 years helping people get ready for their special events.

“We know these girls from growing up; we sell them their prom dresses,” said Owers. “So we know them. And so when they come to see us, and they’re engaged now, we’re genuinely happy for them.”

She helps teens prepare for their high school prom, and brides say yes to the dress all under one roof.

“When they find the one they want to hug your neck, and they go ‘Oh, you know, I love my dress and thank you for helping me,’ and that makes you that makes your day,” said Owers.

Whether it is a proposal or a promposal, Owers celebrates East Texan’s happy moments.