TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a boutique owner who matches outfits and mentors young women.

Meet Kathy Bosley of Tyler, the owner of Clothes Mentor.

“I think people have realized these are some great clothes that were very expensive before, and they’re great prices now,” said Kathy Bosley.

Bosley has been in the consignment business for more than a decade now. She helps East Texans dress to impress while saving money and the environment.

“You can mix it all together and have a really great wardrobe for less money and save the landfills,” said Bosley.

Before opening the Tyler store, Bosley spent 20 years working as a teacher. Now, she hopes to guide the young ladies she hires.

“I pray that all the girls who’ve worked here who I feel like I’ve had an impact in their life, and we become very close, and we work together in a wonderful way,” said Bosley.

Bosley puts the ‘mentor’ in Clothes Mentor.

“It’s been a lot of fun being able to mentor them through their first job, teach them responsibilities, and how to do your job well,” said Bosley.

Ultimately, she credits her faith for the fashion success.

“The Lord has been faithful,” said Bosley. “I feel like he has filled the store with great products when I needed it and with great staff when I needed it, and it’s been a huge blessing. So I’m going to give him all the glory.”

Bosley said it is about more than how many dresses they sell but the relationships she has built.