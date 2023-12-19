LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we will introduce you to someone who is adding special help to special needs families.

Meet LeAnn Sewell of Lindale, the founder of the non-profit Loving the Least.

“I’ve been a special needs advocate for 15 years,” said LeAnn Sewell. “I’ve done that, you know, here and there for people just because of how much I knew about resources and knew how to connect people.”

Six of her 10 children are biological, and four are adopted.

“When I started having children, I did not know when we had adopted our children; they would all be special needs,” said Sewell. “I also did not know it would ever be such a lonely path.”

After going through her experiences, she wants to be able to help other people navigate their path and connect them to the organization they need.

“I’ve been forced into having to find resources for my children,” said Sewell. “So, like my daughter with mental illness, nobody gave me on a silver platter what to do with her as a 17-year-old with schizophrenia.”

With the abundance of resources in East Texas, Sewell said she wants to avoid repeating what someone else is doing but instead guide people to the non-profits they may not know existed.

“I just love relationships, resources, and restoration,” said Sewell. “I love to take people in the community and help them get relationships where they feel hopeless; then I love to connect resources.”

As a modern-day missionary, she advocates for special needs children.