HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we head to Harrison County and introduce you to a woman who helps foster children while spreading the gospel.

Meet Kim Bobo of Hallsville, the founder of the non-profit, Love Them More.

“We had three biological kids, and our youngest is adopted, and she did come from the foster care system,” said Bobo. “We got to see firsthand being a foster family, what happens with these kids and how the process works.”

After she learned more about the state’s system, Bobo felt called to help others.

“These kids are being taken from the only thing they know, and their things are put in a trash bag,” said Bobo.

Through her organization, Love Them More, she gives duffle bags to East Texas children that have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care.

“Some of them we have monogrammed, but we have also found that the kids want something to call their own,” said Bobo. “So we did some luggage tags where they could write their own name on their own bag and it’s theirs, and they can take it with them.”

The bags include overnight essentials such as pajamas, a toothbrush and a blanket. Although, Bobo also uses it as a way to minister.

“We also put in a track that tells the gospel, tell them a little bit about Jesus and let them know that they’re loved and they’re prayed for, and they’re cared about,” said Bobo.

Bobo’s organization reaches foster children in more than 30 counties.

“The great news is, I feel like we’re making a difference in these kids’ lives,” said Bobo.

She packs love one bag at a time to help foster children across our region.