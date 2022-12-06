SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we head to Gresham and introduce you to a woman who spends her day serving others.

Meet Lydia Baskin, the owner of Big Shot Coffee House.

“I was working like 115 hours every single week for like nine months last year,” said Lydia Baskin. “So it takes everything in you; if you really want to do it, make it succeed. But if you can get past that, then you can do anything.”

Baskin opened her business during the pandemic, and she was determined to be successful.

“I’ve always admired the Rosie the Riveter energy, and when it came time to design this, it just kind of landed,” said Baskin.

As a determined female business owner, she wanted to showcase that in her brand, starting with the logo.

“Rosie, the Riveter was a World War II propaganda campaign to encourage women to join the workforce because all the men had gone across the sea to fight,” said Baskin. “So there wasn’t anybody in the factories actually producing the machinery that they needed to fight in the war. So they were like encouraging women like women can do this too.”

And that is what Baskin hopes to do with Big Shot Coffee House. She wants to pour the same support and encouragement she had back into the lives of others, showing them they can do this too.

“I was talking with my dad, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to ruin the name of this business because this is my one chance; this is my big shot to, like, prove myself,” said Baskin. “And my dad was like, ‘That’s the name. Call it Big Shot.'”

She took a big shot with Big Shot Coffee House.