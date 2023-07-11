TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a baker with a business.

Meet Mandy Powell of Tyler. She is the owner of Laurel and Pearl Bakery, where she combines European pastries with Southern hospitality.

“At age 50, I went to TJC, went back to culinary school to learn all the things that I didn’t know about baking,” Powell said.

Powell started from scratch and opened the euro-southern bakery, and the hard work she poured into the business has inspired other women.

“I’ve had several people just telling me, like, ‘this inspires me that at your age as a woman that you weren’t afraid to just like go for what you wanted to do,'” Powell said.

Powell also sets an example for her five daughters and named the bakery after her twins.

“Once we decided to name it Laurel and Pearl, we also wanted to get the whole family kind of involved in different aspects of the bakery since it is like a small family business,” Powell said.

The money made from the t-shirts they sell is given to the orphanage where Powell and her husband adopted three siblings from Africa.

“100% of the proceeds from the sales of that Congo t-shirt line, we donate back to the orphanage in the Congo,” Powell said.

Powell said she is thankful for all the support from her husband, daughters and the East Texas community.

“If you have the drive and the grit to, like, just put your nose down and do it, It’s not too late, even if you’re 50 or 60 or 65, you can still follow your dreams,” Powell said.

She hopes to remind people life can be as sweet as you make it.