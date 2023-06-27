TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a woman who is making a difference and building a better future for families in Smith County.

Meet Mary Alice Guidry of Tyler, the new CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

“I’ve been on the board for six years; I joined in 2017 and served two three-year terms,” said Guidry.

She has been involved with the organization since college.

“When this position became available, I knew I felt like I was being called to do it,” said Guidry.

Guidry said she still remembers when she first saw the impact they made.

“Turning the keys over to that family that day of the home dedication was just, it touched my heart,” said Guidry. “I knew that instantly I had a passion for helping people through the built environment.”

Guidry said she hopes to continue the legacy the previous CEO set, incorporate her architecture background and increase the number of homes and critical repairs they do each year.

“Being able to touch more lives through the programs that we do here at Habitat would be the impact that I would like to see on the communities that we serve,” said Guidry.

She also wants to motivate other women.

“We’ve got the drive to do it,” said Guidry. “You know, prove that as females we can, we can change the world.”