TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a business owner who serves gluten-free food with a side of coffee.

Meet Michaela Ta of Tyler, the owner of Crema Coffee Co.

“Coffee is like, aside from my children and my husband, the biggest passion in life that I have,” said Michaela Ta.

As a mother and female business owner, Ta wants to inspire her daughter to pursue her goals.

“The best part for me is like she now is like, ‘oh my, like that’s a possibility for me, I can own my own business one day;’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you absolutely can,” said Ta.

While she kickstarts people’s day with a cup of coffee, Ta also tries to pour that same support back into the community.

“I really enjoy any chance I get to donate to nonprofits,” said Ta. “One of the biggest ones is For the Silent, that one has like my heart. Last year, I was a woman of hope and was also able to donate from our business.”

Whether it is shaken, stirred, blended or brewed, she credits East Texas for making her dreams come true.

“I could not do it without the City of Tyler; they’ve just really championed us and supported us and made all of our dreams come true, and then some,” said Ta.

French roast or gluten-free avocado toast, you can find the most at Crema Coffee Co.