TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The ultimate mother-daughter duo is Jenni Moore-Rice and her mother, Nan Moore. They are the owners of Mainstream Boutique in Tyler.

“This is a dream job,” said Jenni Moore-Rice. “I still pinch myself sometimes. I shop for a living. Like, how is this, how is this my real job? It’s amazing.”

They celebrated their company’s second anniversary in October 2022.

“We were blessed to find out that for the first half of 2022, we were number four in the company for growth,” said Nan Moore.

Their successful clothing business started with a phone call.

“I called her when I was getting ready to announce my retirement; I said, ‘Are you ready to open the boutique?’ And she said, ‘Yes,'” said Nan.

Nan spent her life serving others as the Executive Director of the Literacy Council for the Boys and Girls Club and the CEO of United Way; until she retired to open Mainstream Boutique with her daughter.

“We would always kind of have those fleeting like, ‘Oh my gosh, how cool would it be to own a boutique?’ Never thinking it would actually happen,” said Jenni.

After spending 12 years working in oil and gas, Jenni said she was craving to get back into fashion, and together they opened the Tyler store.

“I love working with my mom,” said Jenni. “Never in a million years did you know I think this would ever be a reality, and yet, here I am. And it’s so much fun.”

Their business has survived the COVID-19 pandemic and record inflation, crediting their key to success: the support of the East Texas community.

“Thank you to the community that they’ve embraced this store,” said Nan. “We’re looking forward to our third year here and can’t wait to see what happens.”

Jenni and Nan often took trips to Dallas to go shopping almost every weekend. Now they hope other families can create those same memories at their store.