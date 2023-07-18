TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to the mother and daughter taking over a successful business that has been a pillar in the community.

Meet Cyndy Hough and her daughter Blake Tucker of Tyler, the new owners of Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry.

“We decided we could do this, and we’ve loved every second of it,” said Cyndy Hough.

The mother-daughter duo is ready to carry on the 40-year history carved by the original owner.

“We want to keep the legacy going but also bring a new spin to it in a really great way,” said Blake Tucker.

They hope to continue Susan Robinson’s legacy by being a philanthropic powerhouse.

“We give back to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and the Junior League of Tyler,” said Tucker. “We are absolutely planning on continuing to give back to many associations and new associations.”

Whether people come in to buy their first piece of jewelry, purchase an engagement ring or a new piece to celebrate a birthday, they are thankful they can be a part of people’s special occasions.

“We love our customers we’ve had for years; we love the new ones that are coming in, the relationships we’ve developed with them throughout the years,” said Hough.

Cyndy and Blake said their friendships made at Susan Robinson, new or old, are worth their weight in gold.