LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we will introduce you to someone who adds her own twist to business.

Meet Kaitlin Cagle of Grand Saline, the owner of Lindale Candy Company.

“We’re known for our peppermint,” said Kaitlin Cagle. “Candyman Jim started making peppermint here back in 1946.”

Cagle said every day, she feels as happy as a kid in a candy store.

“The candy dolls, I don’t think you can find those anywhere else in the world; that’s a tradition that he started that we continue today,” said Cagle.

Cagle is carrying on the legacy of the Lindale Candy Company.

“There are other companies who produce their peppermint, but they’re doing it mainly by machine,” said Cagle. “For you to be able to come around back and watch one of the oldest techniques of hand-pulling peppermint during the holidays with your family, that’s pretty special.”

She added her own swirl to the brick-and-mortar building that has been a staple in the community for nearly 80 years. Although she has had her hand in chocolate for more than two decades, she started her own brand, which she now sells at the Lindale shop.

“This became the home for Kaitlin’s Confections, which has been going on for over 10 years,” said Cagle. “We just merged the two businesses.”

Customers even compare the feeling of going inside to walking into a real-life Hallmark movie.

“I deal with challenges and struggles, things like that,” said Cagle. “But, at the end of the day, when I sit back and realize that it’s chocolate and candy like, I’m pretty grateful for that.”

There is no sugarcoating it; Cagle is living her sweetest life.

“How can you not be happy when it’s Christmas time and you’re in a candy store?” asked Cagle.