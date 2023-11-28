RUSK, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we will introduce you to someone who proves age is just a number.

Meet Louverl Griffin of Rusk, an evangelist and musician.

“I was born into a singing family, and we had many, many singing conventions back then when I was a little girl,” Griffin said. “I played the piano really all my life.”

Griffin met her husband in college at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, and they have been together ever since.

“We met and married in 1956, which was like 67 years ago,” said Griffin.

The Griffins spent their life on the road recording albums and singing the gospel together. Griffin recently caught people’s attention and received thousands of views on her Facebook page, Piano Praise.

“I sat over here at the piano, and one of my girls would be on their camera. They would film me there,” said Griffin. “It was kind of crazy. It went viral.”

Although, at 88 years old, this is not her first time getting noticed for her skills on the piano.

“I remember the song we sang at Jimmy Carter’s dedication for his grandchildren,” said Griffin.

“The Lord has just opened up the world to us to give out the gospel,” said Griffin.

She is never letting her love for the Lord fall flat.