TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves in the Piney Woods. In this week’s East Texas Women series, we highlight someone whose daily mission is helping East Texas veterans.

CampV has grown exponentially in just a few years. The non-profit organization meets just about every need you can think of on their 20-acre lot in Tyler, and one woman helped make it all possible.

Susan Campbell is the co-founder and board chair of the veteran resource center CampV.

“I think there are many civilians out there that don’t know what that’s like to sign a document to say you’ll give your life for your country,” said Campbell. “It moves me that somebody would do that.”

Campbell started the non-profit with Veteran Lieutenant Colonel Jim Snow. They were volunteering together at the Red Cross in Tyler when they came up with the idea for CampV.

“We had probably a total of 300 veterans that came in 2020, 2021,” said Campbell. “We grew by 245%, and we’re on track to do that this year.”

CampV helps around 350 veterans and family members every month.

“I just think the least we can do is give back to them because they have sacrificed, and their families have sacrificed,” said Campbell. “And so what can we do for them.”

She dedicates her time to those who dedicated their lives to protect our freedoms.

CampV is always in need of volunteers and donations. If you would like to learn more or donate, you can go to their website by clicking here.

