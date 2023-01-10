TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we head to Tyler and introduce you to women who are doing what they can to fill the lives of others.

The women behind Food Finders of Smith County are working mothers who wanted to do more and started a non-profit organization out of their homes.

Jill Hossley is a Co-Founder of Food Finders of Smith County.

“Three moms that saw a need in our community that we figured out how to help with the problem of food insecure people,” Hossley said.

Carol Lee is a Co-Founder of Food Finders of Smith County and has been a teacher for 21 years.

“Our kids all went to All Saints, and I taught their kids when I went through, so you know, we all became friends through that,” said Carol Lee.

Lee said the idea of Food Finders sparked when she was on a school field trip.

“I counted probably 80 apples and oranges that went into the trash,” Lee said. “I looked over at the steward who was there for the hotel, and I was like, ‘Are you going to do anything with this food, you know, to give it to someone who needs it?’ And he was like, ‘no.'”

The women have been running the non-profit for three years and feed those in need with help from the East Texas community.

“We have purchased turkeys, and we’re gonna take these turkey to East Texas Cares,” Hossley said. “They serve a population of a variety of food insecure people, veterans, single moms, people living with HIV.”

We went along with the trio to deliver the turkeys and saw first-hand how excited people were to receive the food.

“The most rewarding thing is knowing we’re doing something good,” Lee said.

They work together to end food insecurity one meal at a time.