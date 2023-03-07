TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a dynamic business duo.

Meet Staci Martin of Whitehouse and her daughter Morgan Turner of Chapel Hill — the owners of Apricot Lane Boutique.

“I try to buy to suit the older women, and my daughter, Morgan, she’s 25,” said Staci Martin. “When we go to market, she tries to buy for the younger girls so that we have a good mix in our store.”

Together, they choose items that will fit everyone’s style.

“We have some things that we have certain styles that are similar, but obviously, I’m younger,” said Morgan Turner. “So I’ll do like crop tops and stuff like that.”

Not only are they passionate about their Tyler store, but they also give back to other women along the way.

“It’s not just a boutique; it stands for something,” said Martin. “They’re [Apricot Lane] a big supporter of helping girls and women get out of human trafficking. So we sell bracelets in our store that the proceeds go back to the women.”

Their goal is to impact women across the world, to the ones working in their store.

“I like being able to just connect with all of our girls that work here,” said Turner. “We’re all like a big family.”

The pair hopes to help and uplift women everywhere.

“I hope that women can come in here, and we want them to feel beautiful,” said Martin. “We want everyone to know that. You know, we’re here, and we can help them.”

Like mother, like daughter.

“She’s like, my best friend,” said Turner.