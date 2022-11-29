LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a woman who makes a difference worldwide from the comfort of her Longview home.

From giving children school supplies in other countries to empowering women and even donating slippers to people in jails, this woman wants to help others in any way she can.

Meet Theresa Guck, the mother of four children, owner of IXXIA Jewelry, and involved in several nonprofit organizations.

“For me, happiness is to not be limited,” said Theresa Guck. “If there’s a need, then step in; that’s one reason I partner with several organizations.”

Guck uses the money she makes from selling jewelry to replenish the lives of others. Another way she spreads joy is through the CUPID Project, which she founded in 2018.

“These are made by Longview High School kids last year,” said Guck.

The cards are given to places where an inspiring word goes a long way, including shelters, hospitals, the homeless, and assisted living.

“Anything ever you want to cheer up people, you know, I remind them that they are loved because there’s so much so many people out there,” said Guck.

The project is simple, but it has already reached more than a dozen countries. And, she has had a little help.

Guck was a stay-at-home mom for 24 years.

“After the kids started growing and stuff, and I thought, well, you know what, I still wanted to help children,” said Guck.

That is when she decided to host three children in an exchange program. They were from Kazakhstan, Serbia and Uzbekistan. Her generosity moved them to inspire others at home by introducing the CUPID Project to their country.

“So because of that, we basically got an award, the [Presidential Volunteer Service Award] from two presidents, one from President Trump, and the other one from President Biden,” said Guck.

However, for Guck, the awards and lists of accomplishments are not what matters.

“When you do what you do, that award is just icing on the cake,” said Guck. “You know what the most important part is? I have touched someone’s life, and that is the most important.“

She is adding a little sparkle to other people’s lives.