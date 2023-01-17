BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we head to Bullard and introduce you to a woman who makes everyone’s day a dash sweeter.

Meet Tiffennii Mumphrey, the owner of Tiff’s Sweets. However, she does more than bake cakes. She sprinkles something special into her business that keeps customers coming back for more.

“I love to bake,” Mumphrey said. “It’s very therapeutic for me, and I am the quintessential southern woman. I love when people enjoy my cooking.”

Mumphrey has been running the cottage bakery from the comfort of her Bullard home for the past few years.

“We want to make sure that we serve nothing but the best product,” Mumphrey said. “They could have chosen anybody, but they chose to give us and our product a try, and we appreciate that.”

Mumphrey still holds onto her roots. She learned many recipes from her mother, who still helps out in the kitchen from time to time.

“My mother… She is 78 years young,” Mumphrey said. “She still comes out, and she’ll help, especially when we have to fulfill a lot of orders. She’s right here, and she’s still in the kitchen bossing me. So even though it says Tiff’s Sweets, trust me: Lily Hawkins, she’s the bossman when she’s here.”

Mumphrey said the family is a key ingredient; From her mother’s recipes, cooking with her three daughters, and her husband’s helping hand, it takes a village.

“Even though he works full time, he comes right in, and he’s on it,” Mumphrey said. “‘What can I do?’ So I appreciate it. I appreciate my family.”

After all the love she has received from the community, she hopes to pour that same support back into the lives of East Texans.

“I hope that the community knows that we’re more than just a bakery that we do give back and want to leave our footprint in the community not only, you know, with cakes, but if there’s a need and if we can help, we’re there,” Mumphrey said.

Every treat is served with more than just something sweet to eat.