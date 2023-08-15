TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a business owner who goes above and beyond to meet the needs of her customers.

Meet Vicki Jones of Tyler, the founder and CEO of Women’s Health Boutique.

“We just were amazed at how many products were available to our mother through her cancer journey that we didn’t know about,” said Vicki Jones.

Jones opened a one-stop-shop for women battling the disease after she lost her mother to cancer and witnessed the struggles first-hand.

“I just didn’t want women to feel like they were coming into an office or a clinic for their fitting,” said Jones.

The boutique opened in 1988, and the company now operates in several states serving women from coast to coast.

“We treat them just like they’re part of our family,” said Jones. “We try to decorate it so that it makes women feel very comfortable.”

As the company has grown, so has their customer base, and they have now extended their reach beyond just women with cancer.

“Probably about 40% of our compression customers are gentlemen,” said Jones. “We go over and beyond and fight for them to get those products paid for just like we do with our women; even though the name of our boutique is Women’s Health Boutique, it’s all-encompassing.”

A business fueled by a passion for helping others.

“When you can go home every night and feel like you’ve made a positive difference in someone’s life, that’s very rewarding, and that’s our goal,” said Jones.

She has made it her mission to meet the needs of people facing health challenges with sensitivity and respect.