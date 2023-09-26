SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to someone who is making history.

Meet Wende Wakeman of Sulphur Springs, the first female Major in the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“I’m extremely excited,” said Major Wende Wakeman. “Within our division within the Texas Rangers division, you know, this is a really huge mile marker for anyone.”

Texas DPS promoted Captain Wakeman to Major, the highest rank a woman has ever reached in the organization’s 200-year history.

“I just would tell all the other little girls out there to the college girls, to the women who are already working in law enforcement, that just keep going, keep working at it, and find your way,” said Major Wakeman.

She paved the way for women in her field. Major Wakeman will oversee the regional office in Waco, serving Central Texas.

“I go to work every day; I give it 110%,” said Major Wakeman. “I just do the best job I can do, and that so far, up to this point, it has served me very well.”

Major Wakeman started her career in East Texas and joined the DPS in 1998, beginning her patrols in Sulphur Springs and New Caney.

“It’s a great, very, very good, fulfilling job, and it just changes constantly,” said Major Wakeman.