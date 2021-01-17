East Texas World War II veteran turns 100, community helps him celebrate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas World War II veteran Herbert Nichols turned 100 years old on Sunday, and East Texans showed up to help him celebrate.

To mark the occasion, Landmark Baptist Church hosted an event fit for a pandemic: a drive-thru celebration.

Though he is 100 years old, Nichols’ family says he is still full of energy.

“He has worked really hard this past year,” his daughter Linda Nichols said. “He said he was going to make it to 100, and I’m very proud of him.

Nichols is retired from Rusk State Hospital and was also involved in the dairy business.

He met his wife at Cushing High School when they were teenagers. They were separated for three years during World War II while Nichols was in Europe.

Four years ago, KETK’s Isaac Ramirez surprised Nichols on his birthday. KETK was there again this year to show gratitude for a loyal viewer.

Nichols loves to receive birthday cards. If you want to send him one, you can send it to his address at:

HERBERT NICHOLS

19268 FM 343

CUSHING, TX 75760