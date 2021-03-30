‘Easter Egg Lady’s’ tradition comes to end but her egg-cellent creations live on

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Easter tradition is coming to a close. It’s a bittersweet time for the family and friends of Carolyn Rozell, a Tyler woman famous for turning ordinary eggs into works of art.

At first, Rozell’s mother, Nell, was known as “The Easter Egg Lady” and then Carolyn Rozell continued the family tradition of decorating eggs.

She did more than just fill the shoes of her mother, she created a lasting legacy all of her own — a legacy her husband, Billy, is memorializing by holding one last her sale of her eggs this year.

Carolyn Rozell died in a car accident in June.

“She’s in a better place. That’s all I know. But it (her death) was a big shock,” Billy Rozell said.

He affectionately remembers how he met and fell in love with Carolyn.

“I teased her,” he said. “All I wanted was a chicken fried steak and a dance and I got a wife.”

He soon learned that he not only married but also her family Easter egg business.

BILLY ROZELL

“She started with her mother and her mother did it,” he said. “Her whole family was artistic, her brother and even her daughter and Carolyn just loved it.”

When Nell died at age 103, Carolyn continued to every year make more than 80 dozen eggs in the likenesses of famous people and characters from pop culture that she sold.

The people who came year after year to buy her decorated eggs became her friends.

That’s why Rozell decided to hold one last sale of her Easter eggs. It is taking place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday on Texas Highway 31 west of Tyler. Patrons should look for the bunny sign.

“She always made it so special for Easter; loving with open arms, she would let anyone come in and shop there,” said Hallie Jennings, who along wither her mother, Paula Yarbrough, bought Rozell’s eggs.

Jennings said the eggs always bring back memories of her childhood.

Debbie Lowery has been bringing her grandchildren to buy Rozell’s eggs for eight years. She said that each year Rozell always took time to visit with her grandchildren.

“They wanted to know everything (about making the eggs),” Lowery said. “She told them how she blew them and all of her artwork and she would actually show them how she painted on there. She was just a real sweet lady.”

Countless East Texans have bought Rozell’s eggs over the years.

THE LATE CAROLYN ROZELL

“I have been collecting (the eggs) for 46 years,” Carol Mayfield said. “I started in 1975 when I was expecting my first child”

She says the eggs continue to be a source of joy for her now grown sons and grandchildren.

“Children’s eyes just light up when they see the different characters (depicted on the eggs) … So she has had an impact on my family.”

Rozell is looking forward to seeing their longtime friends and customers and sharing memories about his wife.

“I just hope that a lot of her friends will come in and they will see eggs and remember her, her smiling face and conversations she had with them. And I hope they leave with a good feeling in their heart.”