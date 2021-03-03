Ellen Trout Zoo still closed after sustaining damage from winter storm

Community

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin remains closed due to damages from the February arctic blast.

Zoo staff commented that the storm caused “more damage than the past two hurricanes.” They say progress is being made, but they ask that people be patient while they get the zoo fixed.

The Ellen Trout Zoo is a Lufkin city department, so they say they have support from the city during their repairs and thanked all city employees who came out to help.

For those that want to help, they ask that people consider “monetary donations as we are not currently bringing in admissions fees to support the zoo.”

You can donate at this link.

The zoo also shared photos of how everything looked after the snow fell Feb. 15.

  • Photo courtesy of the Ellen Trout Zoo
  • Photo courtesy of the Ellen Trout Zoo
  • Photo courtesy of the Ellen Trout Zoo
  • Photo courtesy of the Ellen Trout Zoo
  • Photo courtesy of the Ellen Trout Zoo

