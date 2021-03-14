Ellen Trout Zoo to reopen after recovering from ice, snow damage

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After being closed for four weeks due to the winter storm, the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin is finally ready to reopen Monday at 10 a.m.

Crews have been working daily since the storm to get the public area cleared of debris and enable the zoo to reopen. According to the zoo’s Facebook post, the snow and ice in February did more damage to the zoo than hurricanes Rita and Ike put together.

Damage from the storm touched most parts of the zoo grounds. A large tree fell across the zoo’s entrance and destroyed the entry pergola and broke a portion of the walkway when the root mass came out of the ground.

In addition to that, limbs and branches littered all areas of visitor paths and many walkway barriers were broken.

There were many limbs left dangling in trees overhead, and the zoo says there have been experienced tree climbers going through the trees looking for those branches and removing them.

Ticket prices for the Ellen Trout Zoo are:

Adults 12 to 59 – $8

Seniors 60 & older – $6

Military – $6

Children 4 to 11 – $4

Children under 4 – Free

Members of Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo – Free

They are open everyday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 3:30 p.m. According to their Facebook page, masks are strongly encouraged.

For more information, visit their website.