TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden High School received desktop computers so that their students can earn industry certifications in computer science fields.

According to POWER Engineers, an organization dedicated to the growth of trade engineers, they donated $15,000 worth of computers to Alba-Golden high school for their students to be able to learn information technology, cybersecurity and computer science.

The equipment was reportedly funded by a grant from the POWER foundation, the non profit arm of POWER Engineers. The Tyler office of POWER Engineers selected Alba-Golden for the grant.

Alba-Golden HS donated computers, Courtesy of LeeAnn Cockrum

According to a release, Alba-Golden has been using Chromebooks for learning, which are limited in their ability to perform tasks such as coding and programming, while the desktops will allow students perform more technical tasks for computer science disciplines. The grant also reportedly funded the purchase of a 3D printer which will be used for instruction and student creativity.

“We can’t thank the POWER Foundation enough for helping us fund these purchases, which have made a great impact on my students and in my classroom,” said LeeAnn Cockrum, Alba-Golden’s geometry and technology teacher. “As I watch my students work together on the desktops, I see collaboration, engagement, and a little frustration because they’re writing code. I know they are learning, and what more could a teacher want?”