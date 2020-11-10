ET Food Bank sponsors ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ in Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will hold its 11th annual “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Bergfeld Park.

The free event is open to all and will include nutrition information, snacks and the showing of the animated movie “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

Organizers will give backpacks with educational material on food and nutrition to children. All who attend will receive snack bags filled with jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn and toast, the announcement said.

Families who participate are asked to bring jars of peanut butter that the food bank will distribute to families in need.

To comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines, organizers are asking all who attend to wear a face mask and stay with their family. Seating areas will be spaced out to maintain social distancing, the announcement said.

Phibro Animal Health Corp., Air Cybernetics, Hiland Dairy Foods and Texas Bank & Trust are sponsoring the event.