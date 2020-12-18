ETX Food Bank one of 384 organizations to receive donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Pantry is on philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s list of organizations set to receive donations from her.

After vetting through over 6,000 options, Scott narrowed the list down to 384 organizations from food banks to emergency relief funds and many more.

Scott was the first ever accountant for Amazon and was part of the company’s founding. After her divorce from Jeff Bezos, she was given a 4% stake in the company, valued at $37 billion. Forbes estimates her to be the third-richest woman in the world.

The East Texas Food Bank intends to share details about what they will do with the donations in early 2021.

“This generous investment in the East Texas Food Bank is a vote of confidence in the work we are all doing together to end hunger in East Texas,” East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane said. “Every partner agency, volunteer, donor, staff member, board member and stakeholder should feel proud to receive this recognition and investment.”

Cullinane said that the investment will enable the food bank to invest in initiatives to help them achieve their goal of ending hunger in East Texas.

According to the East Texas Food Bank, Texas has the 7th highest food insecurity rate in the nation. They say that one in five East Texans is facing hunger.

“If you’re craving a way to use your time, voice, or money to help others at the end of this difficult year, I highly recommend a gift to one of the thousands of organizations doing remarkable work all across the country,” Scott wrote in her announcement. “Every one of them could benefit from more resources to share with the communities they’re serving. And the hope you feed with your gift is likely to feed your own.”