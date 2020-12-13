ETX Oil Museum hosts civil rights movement display

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A traveling exhibition about the civil rights movement closed Saturday at the East Texas Oil Museum on the campus of Kilgore College.

The artifacts on display drew attention to the people and events that helped create the civil rights people enjoy today.

“It kind of walks through different aspects of the civil rights movement,” said Olivia Moore, the museum’s manager. “It talks about different marches — the marches on Washington, Selma.”

Moore said new traveling exhibits will be coming to the museum in early January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51