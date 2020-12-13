ETX Oil Museum hosts civil rights movement display

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A traveling exhibition about the civil rights movement closed Saturday at the East Texas Oil Museum on the campus of Kilgore College.

The artifacts on display drew attention to the people and events that helped create the civil rights people enjoy today.

“It kind of walks through different aspects of the civil rights movement,” said Olivia Moore, the museum’s manager. “It talks about different marches — the marches on Washington, Selma.”

Moore said new traveling exhibits will be coming to the museum in early January.