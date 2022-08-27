TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rock concert with a purpose is coming to Tyler during National Suicide Prevention Week.

On Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, Tiny Evie Rocks is presenting a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Awareness Concert titled “Evie Rocks Tyler.”

Festivities include local rock bands, speakers, food trucks, vendors, non-profit organizations, raffles and more.

“We are bringing the community together to save lives and let those struggling know they are not alone or forgotten,” according to Tiny Evie Rocks.

Tiny Evie Rocks was founded in 2019 by Michael and Jessica Domingos and their family after losing their 12-year-old daughter, Evie, to suicide. They now run Tiny Evie Rocks as a nonprofit organization with the mission to “provide hope to those impacted by suicide through acts of kindness and love. Through these acts, we bring awareness to the community and strive to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide.”

The concert on Sept. 9 will feature the following artists:

Chloe Moore

Lisa Lane

The HoJames Band

Panik Device

Vendors include Bees Knees Bubble Tea and Pizza, Edgar’s Big Taco, Reo’s Cajun Food Truck, Frios Gourmet Pops, Hidden Moon Tea and Mermaid Viri.

This event is sponsored by The Andrews Behavioral Health Center of Tyler, Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – East Texas Chapter. All proceeds go to benefit Tiny Evie Rocks and its mission.

“Our goal is to fund several partial scholarships for the ASIST training program that will go to first responders, therapists, teachers, school counselors and community members who are face-to-face with those suffering from mental health issues,” according to Tiny Evie Rocks.

Advocates will be onsite to give information and assistance, including NAMI Tyler, Counseling Nook for Trauma, Clover Education Consulting Group, Mission 22, Smith County Clubhouse, TAG, the Tyler Police Department, Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas and UT Tyler Health Science Center.

“Evie would want all of us to know that it’s not just a small group of people who feel this way, and it’s not just a small group who are willing to do something about it.” Tiny Evie Rocks

For more information or ways to help, visit Tiny Evie Rock’s website.