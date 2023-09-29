TYLER, Texas (KETK) – From food to vendors and thrilling rides, the East Texas State Fair has it all, but you may not think about how important agriculture is to the fair.

“The fair has really gone well,” said John Sykes, President and CEO of East Texas State Fair.

Sykes said they’re expecting to see around 250,000 people for this year’s event. People like Bernard McDonnell from Dallas, are traveling from all over just to see how Tyler measures up to other fairs.

“I love coming with the opportunity to see how the rest of the world does state fairs,” said McDonnell.

Fair food and rides aren’t the only things that are big at the East Texas State Fair. Agriculture is also really important.

“We have a commitment to agriculture to teach, and we put together an educational program which is right behind me,” said Sykes.

Guests of all ages can visit the ag-venture area to see chicks, goats and pigs. They can even step inside a butterfly exhibit to learn about why butterflies are important to our environment.

“Here to help people understand just how much they contribute to the environment in such a positive way, sort of like bees,” said Sykes.

Not only do guests get to see animals up close, but they also get a hands-on experience.

“It’s been a great way to advocate for agriculture, and it’s really, really important because a lot of kids don’t know where their food comes from,” said Amy Shively, family community health agent for Van Zandt County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Whether you love the food, rides or the animals there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ll come back, I like Tyler, Tyler’s got a lot of character and personality,” said McDonnell.

The fair will be open the rest of the weekend and Sykes said you don’t want to miss it.