Faith-based organization helps East Texas church recover after flash flood

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A faith-based crisis response team named God’s Pit Crew helped an East Texas church that was devastated by a flash flood.

The Southpoint Church of God in Tyler is located on a hill but it has been impacted by severe weather seven times.

On Tuesday, volunteers helped put together the home of worship after the walls and floors were damaged by water.

“We’re going to have to rely on the good hearts of people that will help donate, time, effort, materials, whatever they can do to help us,” said David Walker, Lead Pastor of Southpoint Church of God.

The church was also economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also had smaller church gatherings, and this has made it difficult to fund repairs.

Now, they are receiving some much needed help.

Members of the church also said they are working hard to restart services once repairs are complete.