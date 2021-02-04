Faith leaders gather to help foster children in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County faith leaders gathered together to spread the word about the need for foster parents in East Texas.

With more than 2,000 children in foster care throughout East Texas, the Fostering Collective held an event in hopes of bringing that number down.

The Fostering Collective is an organization that recruits “Christ-centered families in East Texas to bring hope to children in foster care.”

The event’s purpose was to encourage first-time foster parents. The Fostering Collective says there has been a 20% increase in the number of children waiting for foster homes.

“The need that exists around us, even in our neighborhood, in our own backyard. There’s so many kids that need someone to love them,” pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Gib Baskerville said.

Leader of Fostering Collective Justin Hayes said that they had 250 kids last year, and that number is now up to 320.

“Those numbers are staggering, but we know that we have families in our area that can help these children,” Hayes said.

Here’s the link to the group’s next event: CLICK HERE.