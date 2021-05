TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School senior Patrianna Pettigrew perished in a car accident Saturday night just days before graduation.

For the past two days since the car crash, family and friends have been leaving tributes on social media remembering her life.

Many wrote about Petrianna’s smile, her full of life attitude, and how excited she was to attend college in the fall.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.