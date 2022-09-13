NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Family Circle of Care was given the Gold Quality Award recently, and CEO Kristen Harris stopped by East Texas Live to tell us all about it.

Family Circle of Care is a network of six community-based clinics that provide affordable healthcare to East Texans. This award is given by HRSA, the government agency responsible for “ensuring equitable health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable.”

The Gold Quality Leader Award is the highest award a health center can achieve, according to the Family Circle of Care Facebook page.

