Feeding the hungry: East Texas ministries to give away boxes full of food

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Two ministries in East Texas will be giving out food as part of ongoing efforts to help people in need.

The All Tribes Worship Center in Kilgore will be a food box distribution site on Friday and St. James CME Church in Tyler will give out food boxes on Saturday.

The Rev. Brian Lightner, the pastor of St. James CME, said both efforts are part of a Food and Drug Administration program to get food to families who are facing financial hardship because of the pandemic.

About 15,000 boxes containing meat, dairy items and fresh fruit and vegetables will be given out at each location. Those who need food will not be turned away, Lightner said.

The food distribution at All Tribes Worship Center, 6817 Highway 42, Kilgore, is set to begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Food boxes will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday St. James CME, 408 N. Border Ave., Tyler.

Lightner said when he learned about the program, he was happy to make St. James CME as a food distribution site and provide volunteers to help with the effort.

“We are in a pandemic and a lot people need help,” Lightner said. “From the church’s perspective, we are looking for a way to give back.”

