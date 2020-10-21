Firefighters Association cancels Turn Tyler Pink but continues other breast cancer awareness efforts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Professional Firefighters Association has canceled its Turn Tyler Pink event this year.

The association usually holds the event each October on the downtown square to raise awareness about breast cancer and money for local breast cancer programs. Turn Tyler Pink is part of the association’s Tyler Firefighter and Cancer Relief Effort (CARE).

The event was canceled out of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Health officials are advising people not to gather in large groups and maintain social distancing when possible.

“We are as saddened as everyone not to see this event take place,” the association posted on its Facebook page.

Although the event is not taking place, the association is still raising money and awareness by selling CARE T-shirts for $10 at the fire station at 1532 S. Bennett Ave., the posting said.

“As always CARE and the Tyler Professional Firefighters Association thanks everyone for their continued love and support,” the posting said. “None of this would be possible without the amazing community in Tyler!”