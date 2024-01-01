TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler State Park took part in the nationwide First Day Hikes program to encourage hitting the trails on New Year’s Day.

The Tyler Parks and Wildlife Committee hosted several different hikes, walks and other events that were held throughout the park on Monday.

“It’s just ta way to get people out and doing something new trying something new hobby or some skill like that. On New Year’s Day, because what better way to start that new year’s resolution,” said Boyd Sanders, a Park Ranger and interpreter.

The First Day Hikes program was held all around the country on Monday. To learn more visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department online.