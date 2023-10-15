TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Today was a special Sunday for the First Methodist Church- Troup, as they celebrated a big milestone with their congregation.

“We’re a church that’s coming right out of the Civil War to still be going today, still making disciples today, still testifying to the word today, you can’t beat that,” said Jason Sutfin, Pastor, First Methodist Church Troup.

The First Methodist Church of Troup was established in 1873, and Sunday their congregation celebrated 150 years.

“The small town and community feel that everyone’s like family and I love the preaching and I love that we can all worship together,” said Christian Punches, Worship Leader, First Methodist Church Troup.

Over the decades the building and people have changed, but pastor Jason Sutfin said it’s the dedicated faith that keeps them going.

“You see families continue to grow, you see a community that continues to grow, and you see a spirit in this church and in this community that continues to grow,” said Sutfin.

“I feel like this church has had a dynamic impact in this community and in being a mighty blessing to the community,” said Punches.

The congregation hopes the church continues to grow, and that they can stay around for years to come.

“We want to see this church take its place for what God wants to bring forth with revival in our world,” said Punches.

“Kind, loving church in a kind and loving community, and we still got work to do,” said Sutfin.