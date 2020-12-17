Forget snacks, these school vending machines are all about books, good behavior

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – There is a different kind of vending machine on several Whitehouse ISD campuses. It doesn’t have choices of soft drinks or candy — instead it dispenses books.

The machines have been a big hit since their recent arrivals on five campuses, Wendie Turner, a media technology specialist at WISD, said.

“We did an unveiling and it was and that was pretty awesome to watch their eyes get pretty big when they realized it wasn’t a regular vending machine.”

The machines are covered with words illustrating positive characteristics such as adaptable, empathetic, responsible citizen and self-directed.

When students are caught displaying one of these positive characteristics, they are given a token to get a book from the machine.

“I got one of the books because I was helping others,” student Logan Heimann said.

The district acquired the machines through a grant. Turner said students are exhibiting good behavior for an opportunity to get a book.

“We’re seeing the kids’ excitement. We are excited,” she Turner said, adding “We’re definitely blessed and I can’t wait to see how this impacts us in the future.”

