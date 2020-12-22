Former councilman Ed Moore dies; helped improve Northwest Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ed Moore, a former Tyler City Council member and community activist, died Tuesday. He championed causes credited with helping improve the Northwest District he served.

He represented District 3 from 2013 to 2019 and was mayor pro tem in 2014 and 2015.

Moore’s efforts to strength cultural awareness and safety resulted in the successful renaming of Lincoln Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the addition of two turning lanes from Loop 323 onto Highway 69 North, said information from the city.

Before serving on the council, he was appointed to the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board and was on the board when the city funded and built Glass Recreation Center and the Earl Campbell Parkway. He also worked with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to convert the Woldert Park baseball field into a football field.

Moore worked 40 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and held key positions with the United Steel Workers including 12 years on its Executive Board.

He also was active in the A. Phillip Randolph Institute, Tyler Metro Chamber, Juneteenth Association, Emmett Scott Center and NAACP.

The son of Mary Ann Moore and late Robert Moore Jr., he graduated from Emmett Scott High School in Tyler and attended Tyler Junior College.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Jean, daughter, Rebecca, and son, Edward.

