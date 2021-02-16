Freezing weather causing water line breaks in Tyler; residents should conserve water

TYLER, Texas – Tyler Water Utilities is asking Tyler residents to avoid high water usae.
Tyler Water Utilities is experiencing a higher than usual number of water main breaks in the City due to severe weather, said a news release. Crews are working nonstop to maintain and repair the City’s water system.
The city is asking residents to “avoid putting undue stress on the water system; by avoiding the use of dishwashers, washing machines, filling up bathtubs or doing anything that requires a large volume of water during this unprecedented event.”
Businesses are also asked to conserve water.
TWU crews will notify residents when a water main affects their water service.
Those who experience low water pressure and have not been contacted by TWU, can contact the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at 903-597-6541.
People who see water coming out of the ground, indicating a possible water main break, can contact the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at 903-597-6541.
