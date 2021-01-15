FRESH 15 moved to May 15, observing COVID-19 precautions

FRESH 15: The popular race will take place May 15 this year. (Courtesy Brookshire Grocery Co.)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The FRESH 15, one of the largest runs in the region, is set to take place again this year, just a few months later than in years past.

Run sponsors Brookshire Grocery Co. and BGC Racing have moved the run from March 6 to May 15, out of COVID-19 concerns.

“Moving our race day to May was not a decision taken lightly but a heartfelt effort to be able to host an in-person race this spring,” said Trent Brookshire, COO of Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our FRESH 15 participants, volunteers and spectators.”

The run will be modified to follow COVID-19 guidelines, organizers said.

“Our team is dedicated to offering a safe event while including as many of our favorite race traditions as possible,” Brookshire said. “While some things will change, other things, like our incredible race swage, fun courses and inspiring finishers, will make this year an unforgettable experience and epic race day!”

FRESH by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, will again serve as race headquarters.

Race Day Plans

FRESH 15 will still feature the 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races. To maximize safety and practice social distancing, BGC Racing is limiting race registration to ensure the start and finish corrals will effectively provide needed space for runners before and after the race, the announcement said.

Runners will have timed, staggered starts. Every runner will be given a “race-safe” kit with materials and information on race day protocols.

Participants will receive race swag including a finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item and free high-resolution race photos. To not gather in crowds, the post-race party will not be part of the event this year but BGC Racing still plans to give post-race goodies, the announcement said.

Runner Registration

Runners who have registered will have their registration transferred to the new date with the option of postponing to 2022 or participating virtually only.

Runners who choose to participate virtually will do so using the Race Joy app and will have their swag mailed to their door, the announcement said.

New runners can take advantage of a registration extension promotion with the code “ITSGUNNABEMAY” through 11:55 p.m. Jan. 22.

Community Impact

Since the inaugural race seven years ago, all race revenue has been donated to local non-profit organizations, with more than $965,000 raised. BGC Racing hosts two races each year, the FRESH 15 and Heroes Run in Shreveport, Louisiana., and has raised more than $1 Million combined, the announcement said.

Runner Perks

A purse of $22,000 will be awarded to top, in-person finishers within several categories. Current Tyler residents are eligible for the Local Legends, with cash prizes awarded to the top three male and female 15K finishers, the announcement said.

BGC Racing also has partnered with Fly Tri Racing to offer runners a free entry to get a personalized endurance coaching program.

BGC Racing will also offer the Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run in Shreveport on Oct. 23, 2021.

To register to run or volunteer, visit bgcracing.com. Online registration for the FRESH 15 closes at 11:55 p.m. May 14.