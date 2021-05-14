Fresh 15 to shut down some roads in Tyler on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. will host their eighth annual Fresh 15 on Saturday, May 15 which means some roads will be temporarily shut down.

The race will begin at FRESH by Brookshire’s store located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler and will partner with the Tyler Police Department to accommodate traffic control on the morning of the race.

Some of the roads that will temporarily be closed during the race include:

Three Lakes Parkway and Highland Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. until the end of the race.

Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive will be closed intermittently from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

100% of the races revenue from FRESH 15 will be donated to local non-profit organizations with more than $965,000 raised since the race was established back in 2014.

According to Brookshire’s, this year’s race is expected to sell out with around 3,500 runners for the 15K and 5K races.

For more information and to register to run, prospects can visit bgcracing.com. Online registration for the FRESH 15 closes at 11:55 p.m. CST on Friday, May 14, 2021, unless sold out prior.