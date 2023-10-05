TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Tyler is bustling with new business development and it’s no surprise that several new projects opened up here in 2007.

In this From The Archives report from 2007, former KETK reporter Brady Douglas talked with investor Jeffrey Fife who was one of seven investors in Tyler who were opening up three music venues in downtown Tyler.

One location was actually in the Liberty Theater, another was called the New York Store and Studio 107 located at 107 East Irwin Street. Studio 107 and the New York Store were targeted at under-21 youth who Fife said had no where to hang out.

“Tyler does not have any venues for young people to go to and be entertained. There’s 21,000 college students here that have absolutely no where to go,” Fife said.

Studio 107 was set to open on October 12, 2007 and had live music, dancing and pool tables. The New York Store was a 10,000 square foot venue with a Texas saloon theme and live bands.