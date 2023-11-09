MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Sonic recently made it to the top three in the nation for ‘best franchise’ in the Dr. Pepper Super Sonic Games. In this From the Archives report, we are going back to the year 1996, featuring another Mineola Sonic crew in the spotlight.

After they won gold in the 1995 Dr. Pepper Sonic Games, KETK News sent a crew out to talk to them about their work.

Maria Holland, who at the time of the report had worked for Sonic in Mineola for 14 years, said customer service is always their priority.

“When a customer pulls in, no matter what we’re doing, we drop everything,” she said. “Customers always come first.”

Former KETK reporter Jennifer Lee put the location to the test, ordering two burgers, tater tots and two drinks. She received her order in under two minutes.