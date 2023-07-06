TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Back in 1996, preparations were underway for the Olympics in Atlanta.

In our From the Archives report for this week, former KETK Sports Director Danny Elzner highlighted the preparations taking place at Centennial Olympic Stadium as crews got the grounds ready for the Olympians.

According to the Atlanta History Center, Centennial Olympic Stadium was renovated and changed into a baseball stadium called Turner Field where the Atlanta Braves played until they moved to Cobb County. Currently, Georgia State University now owns and uses the facility for its baseball team.

There were private suites starting at $360,000 available for groups.

At the time, the stadium was called the “most accessible sports facility in the world.”