LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – East Texas is home to many famous music artists such as: Miranda Lambert, Neal McCoy, Lee Ann Womack, and don’t forget Don Henley, founding member of the rock band The Eagles.

In this week’s From the Archives report, Henley came back to East Texas in 2002 to do a benefit concert for his home town of Linden.

The money raised went to the Linden Municipal Hospital Authority because they were having some financial difficulty.

“They need that hospital, if that hospital goes, then that’s going to be the last straw for my hometown, and I just wanted to do something to help,” Henley told our former anchor and reporter Melissa Eichman.

Henley was born in Gilmer and raised in Linden, where he formed his first band: The Four Speeds.

“We were all productss of car culture. My father was in the auto parts business and some of the other guys in the band had father’s who were mechanically inclined. We were all car crazy so the name four speeds came from car culture.”

When Eichman asked what was next in his career, the Eagles were working on new music – their first new material since 1978.