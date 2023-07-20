TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In this week’s From the Archives report, we look back on the many ways that East Texans have dealt with the heat.

One hot day in 2003, KETK News went around talking to locals about working in the heat.

Scott Roycroft, an East Texan, was fighting the heat while outside mowing his lawn.

“I’m sweating, but I’m almost done so I can see that the end is near,” said Roycroft.

Meanwhile, Tylerite Jason Kennedy and his mom were training for baseball season out on the field in the blazing heat.

“It’s too hot but you still got to do it,” said Kennedy.

For local carpenters like Bill Schlow, getting work done on time meant sanding in the sun under 90+ degree heat.

“It bothers me but I have no choice,” he said.

Even since 2003, Texans have been facing the heat and finding ways to stay cool with rising temperatures.