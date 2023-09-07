TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texans suffer through high temperatures, images of a similarly sweltering summer come to mind.

In this From the Archives report, we look back on the extreme temperatures and drought of summer 2011.

Michael Batton, who was with the Texas Forest Service, said he had never seen anything quite like it.

“Conditions are as bad as I’ve ever seen them,” Batton said at the time. “I’ve been with the forest service 24 years and very few times have I remembered them being this dry, this bad, this long.”

This was in Cherokee County, where officials said they responded to four calls about illegal burning daily.

“They started bringing in heavy trucks,” Cherokee County resident Odie Wallace told KETK in 2011. “Me and the grandbaby were asleep and we looked out and there was a fire.”

That fire burned five acres near her backyard. Fire officials said a neighbor was cooking corn in an outdoor boiler when the fire got out of control. Livestock was endangered, a house was evacuated and choppers took to the skies.