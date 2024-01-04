TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In this week’s From the Archives report, KETK’s Garret Sanders takes us back to 2013 to explain how people should take advantage of the time you have before the taxes filing deadline.

Ringing in the year means creating new resolutions. Experts say, people should add getting ready for the tax season on that list.

It can start by making sure your work place has everything in line.

For people who are self employed, the amount you drive can be a tax deduction. People are encouraged to start a mileage log now to help them out at the end of the year.