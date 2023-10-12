GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Back in 2015, the Gilmer Square transformed into a carnival for the 78th annual East Texas Yamboree.

The festival began back in 1935 to celebrate the cash crop yams. Every fall, it brings thousands of visitors to Gilmer and children in the community raise animals throughout each year to prepare for the livestock show.

The event also allows Gilmer High School students to show off their welding projects such as wooden chairs, fire pits, picnic tables and more.

The last day of the festival includes the famous Queens Parade and each service club has a float in the parade that reflect months of preparation.